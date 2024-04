The Grundy County Historical Society Museum is located along the I&M Canal on Illinois Avenue in Morris. The museum will use a TIF donation from the city on safety and security upgrades. (Shaw Media)

Wendy’s at 1926 Division St. in Morris is hosting a fundraiser for the Grundy County Historical Museum on Friday, with a portion of the day’s sales going to support the museum.

Those wishing to support the museum need to tell the cashier that they’re there for the museum fundraiser.

The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 510 W. Illinois Ave.