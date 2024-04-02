April 02, 2024
Grundy County Health Department announces Youth Mental Health First Aid class April 16

By Shaw Local News Network
The flyer for the Youth Mental Health First Aid course at JJC Morris Campus. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Health Department)

The Grundy County Health Department is hosting a Youth Mental Health First Aid course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at the JJC Morris Campus, 725 School St. in Morris.

The Youth Mental Health First Aid course will teach how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges in adolescents aged 12-18.

The course covers common signs of mental health challenges in this age group include anxiety, depression, eating disorders and attention deficit hyperactive disorder, common signs and symptoms of substance use, how to interact with a child in crisis, how to connect youth with help, and it will expand on trauma, substance use, self-care and the impact of social media and bullying.

To register, visit grundyhealth.com.

