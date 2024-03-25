Morris Police report Friday night stabbing, no arrests made

The Morris Police Department said Sunday that officers responded to Morris Hospital and East Chapin Street Friday night after two subjects went to the hospital with knife wounds.

Officers were already on their way to a reported fight on East Chapin Street when the call from dispatch came in that two people had already gone to the hospital with knife wounds. No arrests have been made.

Officers interviewed the three subjects involved, spoke with multiple witnesses, and reviewed surveillance video and determined that the three subjects had a verbal altercation at a bar in Downtown Morris.

One subject, a 36-year-old male, left the bar to avoid further confrontation and arrived at his home on East Chapin Street to find a vehicle stopped in front of his house.

Inside were two men from the bar, a 31-year-old male from Morris and a 26-year-old male from Verona. The video shows the two men on top of the 36-year-old, punching him at close range and kicking him in the head. The 36-year-old was able to get a pocket knife from his clothing and stabbed at both of them.

Police recovered the knife at the scene, and the two injured men were driven to Morris Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, as the police have determined this was an act of self-defense. The case will be forwarded to the Grundy County State’s Attorney for further inspection.