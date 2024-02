A Shaw Media file photo of tractors on display at the Autumn of Parade Tractor Show, Oct. 7 2023 in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 N. IL Rte 47, will be the home to the Grundy Area Machinery Auction on Saturday, March 9.

This semi-annual event is the place to be for those looking to purchase used machinery like tractors, trailers, combines and more.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/GrundyAreaMachineryAuction.