Morris Hospital hosts CPR, AED and First Aid training class March 13

Morris Hospital is hosting a CPR, automated external defibrillator (AED), and first aid training course from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

This course is for people interested in learning skills that could save a loved one, friend, coworker, or community member. Participants will learn skills needed to perform high-quality CPR, proper use of an AED, relief of foreign-body airway obstruction, and basic first aid.

The course costs $110 and includes American Heart Association materials. Participants should enter through door 22 on the southwest side of the building.

This course will also be offered on May 15, Sept. 18 and Nov. 13.

To register, visit www.morrishospital.org/events. For more information, go to 815-705-7360.