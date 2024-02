Enjoy a day of free family entertainment at Family Fest 2024 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Minooka Junior High, 333 McEvilly Road in Minooka. (Image provided by Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Enjoy a day of free family entertainment at Family Fest 2024 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Minooka Junior High, 333 McEvilly Road in Minooka.

Family Fest will include entertainment, giveaways, games, a vendor expo, raffles, face painting, bounce houses, balloon art and more.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, click here.