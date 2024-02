A file photo of the Popeyes in Yorkville upon its opening. (Katie Finlon)

The Morris City Council approved a conditional use permit for a Popeyes operating at 1837 N. Division St. in Morris.

Mayor Chris Brown said the building is going next to the O’Reilly Auto Parts on the east side of the road. Construction on the building hasn’t started yet.

This Popeyes will be operated by Aby Group Inc., which operates many Popeyes in the areas surrounding Chicago.