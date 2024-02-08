Morris Theatre Guild announces auditions for “American Buffalo”

The Morris Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that its next show will be “American Buffalo,” and auditions will run from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19 at the Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave.
Auditions consist of cold readings from the script.
“American Buffalo” is a play written by David Mamet about three crooks attempting to rob a man of a coin, a valuable Buffalo nickel. Parts include Donny, a man in his 50s, who owns the junk shop and has a degree over both Bobby and Teach. Teach, a man in his 50s, is strong and aggressive with the bravado of a confident thief even though he doesn’t have a clue how to handle himself. Bobby is Don’s ‘gopher’. He does things like grabbing coffee.
For more information, visit morristheatreguild.org or find the Morris Theatre Guild on Facebook.