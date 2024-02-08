Morris Theatre Guild announces auditions for “American Buffalo”

The logo for the Morris Theatre Guild's next play, "American Buffalo." (Photo provided by Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild announced Tuesday that its next show will be “American Buffalo,” and auditions will run from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19 at the Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave.

Auditions consist of cold readings from the script.

“American Buffalo” is a play written by David Mamet about three crooks attempting to rob a man of a coin, a valuable Buffalo nickel. Parts include Donny, a man in his 50s, who owns the junk shop and has a degree over both Bobby and Teach. Teach, a man in his 50s, is strong and aggressive with the bravado of a confident thief even though he doesn’t have a clue how to handle himself. Bobby is Don’s ‘gopher’. He does things like grabbing coffee.

For more information, visit morristheatreguild.org or find the Morris Theatre Guild on Facebook.