Coal City United Methodist Church in Coal City. (Photo contributed by Coal City )

Coal City United Methodist Church, located at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, is hosting a blood drive in conjunction with Versiti Blood Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

Those wishing to donate blood can contact Karen Hart at 708-217-5808 or register online at versiti.org/il.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are recommended.

Bring a photo ID, eat a good meal and drink plenty of water before donating.