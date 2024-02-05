Morris Hospital offers babysitting training course Feb. 19 at Shabbona School

Morris Hospital is offering a babysitting training course from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19 at Shabbona School, 725 School St., Morris.

The course is designed for children aged 11 and older with an interest in acquiring the information and education needed to safely babysit younger children. The course includes lessons on interviewing for a babysitting job, choosing safe and age-appropriate toys and games, performing first aid, practicing diapering and feeding techniques, and handling bedtime issues.

Participants should bring a doll along with an email address so they can receive their certificate from the American Red Cross after completing the course.

Additional courses will be offered on Friday, June 7, Friday, July 12, Friday, Aug. 2, and Monday, Oct. 14.

Registration costs $40 and includes lunch. Those interested can register online at www.morrishospital.org/events. Any other questions can be directed toward the Morris Hospital Education Department, 815-705-7360.