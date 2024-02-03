We Care of Grundy County and the Grundy County Health Department announces 2024 GAP Resource Days

Providers inside the building at We Care Grundy County during the Grundy Area Providers resource day. (Michael Urbanec)

We Care of Grundy County and the Grundy County Health Department have announced the 2024 Grundy Area Providers Resource Days, with the first running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at 530 Bedford Rd, Morris.

The GAP Resource Days take place three times per year, and operate as a one-stop-shop for those in need of services. Over 30 vendors will attend each day and a hot dog lunch will be provided.

There, those in need can find support for issues like food scarcity, financial issues, addiction, travel, and more.