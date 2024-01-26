Wilmington declares state of emergency over flooding, Route 53 reopened

The City of Wilmington issued an emergency declaration Friday afternoon Jan. 26, as ice jams along the Kankakee River caused major flooding in the area. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

The City of Wilmington issued an emergency declaration Friday afternoon as flooding from ice jams covers the area.

The city reopened Route 53 simultaneously with the emergency declaration as water levels are improving, according to Will County officials.

Forked Creek is still experiencing flooding, and North First Street to Widows Road, East Kahler Road over Forked Creek, North and South Island Parks, and other additional roads in that area will remain closed.

Drivers are warned not to drive through standing water.

Matt Libs, a Will County Emergency Management Agency public information officer, said 14 people have been evacuated and the river water is fluctuating.

“They’re continuing to monitor as they might need to close the road again if the water rises too much,” Libs said. “That’s where we’re standing. Things got a little worse this morning and then got a little bit better this afternoon.”

Residents are still urged to monitor conditions and be cautious about possible flood conditions.

Libs said the EMA remains on high alert and doesn’t want to change residents’ alert status as the situation remains in flux.

The parking lot and area behind Water Street taken from Route 53 in Wilmington is flooded over as ice jams caused flooding along the Kankakee River on Jan. 26, 2024. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the flash flood warning is expected to expire at 9:15 a.m. Saturday although both a flood watch and a flood warning don’t expire until noon Monday.