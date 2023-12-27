Morris Theatre Guild announces auditions for “Seeing Stars in Dixie”

The flyer for "Seeing Stars in Dixie." (Photo provided by Morris Theatre Guild)

The Morris Theatre Guild is holding auditions at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7 and 6:30 on Monday, Jan. 8 at 516 W. Illinois Ave. for its next production, “Seeing Stars in Dixie.”

The script was written by Ron Osborne, and the play will be directed by Jim Welch. Auditions consist of cold readings from the script.

The play is set in 1956 in Natchez, Miss., where Hollywood studio is filming a movie that captures the town’s imagination. Roles include Tootie, a woman between 35 and 50, Glease, a man between 50 and 59, and Jo Beth, a woman between 25 and 35, Marjorie, a woman between 30 and 50.

For more information, visit the Morris Theatre Guild Facebook page or head to morristheatreguild.org.