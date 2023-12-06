Morris Council approves $284,000 bid for excavation work on Public Works building

A render of the new Morris public works facility, which will be finished in early 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

Work on the new $5.25 million Public Works building near Gun Club and Ashley Road can begin soon, as the Morris City Council approved a $284,000 low bid for excavation work at the site.

Mayor Chris Brown said this will go toward getting the gravel and driveways complete, getting the base ready for cement and moving some of the asphalt chips down for driving purposes.

“There’ll be another bid package that goes out here shortly,” Brown said. “Once they complete some of this, I think Narvick Brothers is who’s the construction manager, will begin working on the actual building itself and a salt shed and a few other things.”

Brown said overall there should be between five and seven separate bids that go out for this project.

The building will be made of cinderblock and meet all the needs of the public works department, which has been in need of a new building for quite a long time. Its current building is more than 50-years old, and requires the vehicles to be kept outdoors, and it was built in a flood plain.