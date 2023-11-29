Two dead after RV fire at Love’s Travel Center in Morris

Morris Fire Protection District responded to an RV fire at a Love's Travel Center in Morris on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Two people are dead following an RV fire that occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday at a Love’s Travel Center in Morris.

The fire occurred at approximately 3 a.m., Wednesday in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Center, located at 8909 N. Brisbin Road, near Interstate 80, according to a release posted on the Grundy County Coroner’s office website.

Morris Fire Protection District firefighters discovered a fully engulfed RV upon arriving at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the remains of two unidentified victims.

The coroner’s office pronounced both victims deceased on scene at 3:46 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, according to the release.

The fire remains under investigation by the coroner and the state fire marshal’s office.

Morris Police Department, Morris Fire Protection District and MABAS Division 15 fire investigators assisted at the scene, according to the release.