Morris could see an EAV increase of 18.5%

Morris Community High School discussed its annual tax levy at its meeting last Monday, and estimated its district will see an 18.5% increase in its equalized assessed value.

Superintendent Craig Ortiz said much of that increase comes from industrial taxes, with residential equalized assessed values looking at a 9% increase.

“So, our levy request will be about 23.6% over the prior year,” Ortiz said. “It is important to keep in mind that that is not the rate people’s taxes will increase.”

Instead, Ortiz said it’s a balloon levy designed to capture the tax dollars the district would receive if the actual equalized assessed value comes in higher than expected. The actual tax impact on homeowners will depend on the assessed value of their home and the combined final rate of all taxing bodies.

The tentative levy was approved by the board, but it can still change to reflect new information before the final levy approval. The final approval will take place on Monday, Dec. 11.