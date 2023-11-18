St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW in Coal City celebrates Veterans Day

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW members attended the Coal City Public Library District’s 15th Veterans Day event on Saturday November 11th held at the Diamond Banquet Hall.

Post members provided the Color Guard and conducted a free U.S. Flag drawing. Abby Kodat played “To the Colors” and Sophia Johnson performed the National Anthem.

Leah Jansen won the flag, and she was named one of the Post’s Patriot Pen finalists, with her submission going to District 18 for judging.

The Library District provided the meal and venue with school and community organizations, including the Gleaners, Boy and Girl Scouts, members of the National Honor Society, and guest speakers Post Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips, Library Board Member Dean Vigna, School Superintendent Chris Spencer and 53rd District Illinois State Senator Tom Bennett.