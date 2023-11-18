November 18, 2023
Morris Theatre Guild announces production of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Theatre Guild has announced its production of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, which is scheduled to run at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2023 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10.

Marley was dead to begin with, but what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge’s sour old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. he is even given his own private tormentor—a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys its work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge.

Tickets can be purchased at morristheatreguild.org or by calling the box office at 815-942-1966. The guild is also accepting donations for the Northern Illinois Food Bank with a goal of raising $2500. Donations can be made here.

Morris
