Morris Theatre Guild announces production of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

Morris Theatre Guild has announced its production of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, which is scheduled to run at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2, 8 and 9 and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 10.

Marley was dead to begin with, but what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge’s sour old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. he is even given his own private tormentor—a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys its work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge.

Tickets can be purchased at morristheatreguild.org or by calling the box office at 815-942-1966. The guild is also accepting donations for the Northern Illinois Food Bank with a goal of raising $2500. Donations can be made here.