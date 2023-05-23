May 22, 2023
Shaw Local
Authorities search for missing woman in Mazon

Call 911 if you see her

By Derek Barichello
Authorities are searching for a 45-year-old woman reported missing in Mazon. Barbara Neill was last seen wearing her hair in a bun with a purple scrunchee, a black shirt and jeans.

Barbara Neill was last seen wearing her hair in a bun with a purple scrunchee, a black shirt and jeans. Anyone who sees her should call 911. She was last seen in the area of Old Mazon Road and Grinter roads.

A call for mutual aid was requested. Multiple police and fire agencies are searching the area, including with the assistance of a low-flying helicopter.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook and will update the story.

Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello

Derek is a Streator High and University of Illinois graduate. He worked at the Albany-Herald in Albany, Ga., and for Sauk Valley Media in Sterling, before returning to his hometown paper. He's now news editor for both the NewsTribune and The Times.