Authorities search for missing woman in Mazon

Authorities are searching for a 45-year-old woman reported missing Monday in Mazon.

Barbara Neill was last seen wearing her hair in a bun with a purple scrunchee, a black shirt and jeans. Anyone who sees her should call 911. She was last seen in the area of Old Mazon Road and Grinter roads.

A call for mutual aid was requested. Multiple police and fire agencies are searching the area, including with the assistance of a low-flying helicopter.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook and will update the story.