Sen. Sue Rezin says SAFE-T Act changes fall ‘far too short’

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said House Bill 1095 — an amendment to the SAFE-T Act — didn’t address the concerns of law enforcement officials, state’s attorneys and the public have regarding the original bill, which drew criticism for eliminating cash bail in 2023.

“Our judicial branch is still denied the discretion they should have in order to keep the public safe,” Rezin said in a press release Thursday after the bill’s 38-17 passage in the Senate and 71-40 passage in the House.

House Bill 1095 expands the list of crimes for which a judge can order pretrial detention, adds to what a judge can consider when determining if a defendant is a risk of willful flight from prosecution, and standardizes language regarding a defendant’s danger to the public safety among several other changes, according to Capitol News Illinois.

The measure still will end the existing wealth-based system of pretrial detention in favor of one based on an offender’s level of risk to the public or of fleeing prosecution.

The bill didn’t receive any Republican support. GOP members were upset they were not involved in negotiations regarding the amendments.

Rezin joined Republicans in committee and on the Senate floor, who criticized the measure’s approach to the crime of burglary. The bill states residential burglary or burglary “where there is use of force against another person” are detainable under the dangerousness standard.

But if a burglary doesn’t meet those criteria, such as someone stealing change from an unlocked car, it’s not detainable based on an offender’s risk of danger to the community.

The offense would still be detainable under a “willful flight” standard, and anyone already out on pretrial release can be detained when charged with any crime. Per the law, “willful flight” means “intentional conduct with a purpose to thwart the judicial process to avoid prosecution.”

The amendment expands existing law to state “isolated” non-appearances are not evidence of willful flight, but “patterns of intentional conduct to evade prosecution …may be considered as factors in assessing future intent to evade prosecution.”

“Even worse, HB 1095 amends the SAFE-T Act to make it more difficult for the public to learn about an arrested individual who may be out on pre-trail release for a different offense,” Rezin said, referring to a provision that removes a requirement news media have access to the conditions of a defendant’s pretrial release. Advocates argued that previous law only required bail amounts to be included within that information prior to the SAFE-T Act, so there was no need to add release conditions that could divulge victim information.

“The decision to do as little as possible to fix the real problems within the SAFE-T Act is a disservice to the people of Illinois and frankly embarrassing considering the majority party had two years to make significant changes.”

The bill states a person to be held on the dangerousness standard must be proven to be a “real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community, based on the specific articulable facts of the case,” according to Capitol News Illinois.

It clarifies and defines that all people charged with “forcible felonies” and non-probationable offenses may be detained under the dangerousness standard. Individuals accused of domestic violence may also be held pretrial.

It adds hate crimes, felony animal torture, aggravated DUI causing bodily harm, DUI while operating a school bus and other DUI charges as detainable offenses if the defendant is deemed dangerous.