Looking Back for August 3, 2022

1922 – 100 YEARS AGO

Announcement was made this morning that the band concert program which was called off lastTuesday night on account of the storm just after it had commenced will be given on the coming Tuesday evening at the stand where College and Augusta Avenues join, if the weather is propitious. It is understood that the program as ordinarily announced will be given on Tuesday night and the original plans will be carried out in every respect.

Announcement was made at the city hall this morning that work is expected to be started on the new paving in the northeast part of the city the first of the coming week by Gunn Graham & Company of Freeport, the successful bidders. There will be considerable preliminary work to be done there, a member of the local improvements stated today he believed the big steam shovel necessary for part of the work will be ready to go to work Monday.

Fashionable bathing suits have overdresses of jersey which may be worn to the beach and discarded later when swimming. They are short and comfortable.

Mrs. Fred Housewert and baby are here with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Wiltsie while her husband, Fred Housewert is in the city hospital in DeKalb with a broken leg which he received Sunday night west of DeKalb on Lincoln Highway in an automobile and motorcycle mix-up.

George Wahlgren has purchased the A. P. Freeman house on Main Street and will move with his family from DeKalb to Cortland this fall. Depot Agent Freeman will be on the pension list at that time.

Miss Leah Baie, of Hinckley, was in DeKalb yesterday.

Services celebrating the new pavement in the Ellwood addition came to a sudden halt last evening when a heavy downpour of rain commenced. Although the weather was not very promising during the early part of the evening there were many on hand for the evening’s entertainment. The DeKalb Military band, which was going to give a concert following which they were to play for a dance to be held on the pavement were on hand and played three selections before the rain came in such torrents that it was impossible to carry on the program. The last selection was played amid a downpour.

PerryFisk, of the Fisk garage, has received two carloads of Fords within the last few days, now a very unusual thing due to the railway strike and the shortage of Fords at the present time. It is stated that the majority of the cars received have been sold for some time and all will be out of the garage within a few days.

1947 – 75 YEARS AGO

Children of DeKalb will enjoy a big day on Thursday with a Field Day to be held in the afternoon at the Northern Illinois State Teachers College followed by the annual pet parade in the evening. The parade will consist of five divisions with prizes to be awarded the winners in each division.

A plot of 38.75 acres of land near Kirkland, formerly part of the government-owned hemp mill, has been offered for sale as war surplus and veterans are advised that they have high priority as possible purchasers. Located one mile west of Kirkland, the tract is the remainder of 48 acres which the government purchased from the late John MacQueen as the site for the hemp plant and storage yard.

Mayor H. J. Hakala of DeKalb stated this morning that all owners of property must see to it that all ragweed is cut down. It is a violation of both state law and city ordinance to allow ragweed growth. Ragweed is responsible for much of the suffering of those afflicted with hay fever and a drive is to be staged to see that all property owners have ragweed cut on their property.

Most of the oats in DeKalb County have been cut, but very few have been combined or threshed as yet. A survey trip by Farm Adviser Carroll Mummert which covered a large section of the county showed that only a small percentage of the crop remained standing in the fields. Hundreds of acres in shock or in the process of being shocked and many fields merely were waiting for the combines to thresh the wind rowed grain.

Two changes of ownership were noted in gasoline service stations in DeKalb today. Both changes were in ”Breezyville,” as the businessmen around the corner of Seventh Street and East Lincoln Highway call the area, and the stations are on opposite sides of the street. Floyd Mowry took sole charge of the station which had been operated for several years as Mowry & Burnhamwith Leonard Burnham. Across the street, Lauri Luhtala took over the station formerly operated by Alex Anderson and Clayton Adkins. Anderson plans an extended vacation. Adkins has not announced his plans.

1972 – 50 YEARS AGO

The County Home Committee proposed setting the patient rate at the home at a figure which will meet the operating costs of the county home. The revision is part of the county home committee’s plan to place the nursing facility on a self-supporting basis, a resolution drafted by the committee last month.

Local police agencies have only a few clues regarding the theft of 13 cars from DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa during the past four days. Two of the cars stolen were from Sycamore, two from Genoa and nine from DeKalb. In addition to the stolen cars, DeKalb and Genoa police have been receiving complaints in the morning that cars have been ransacked. Most of the cars stolen had been left with either the keys in the ignition or with keys left in the car.

A special use permit to move a one-story house was approved by the DeKalb Planning Commission. The city had recently put out bids for the demolition of a house at 512 Franklin St. which is being removed for expansion of the city parking lot. The Snyders will move the house to a lot on 413 Franklin St.

1997 – 25 YEARS AGO

“This was a wonderful house to grow up in.” says Patience “Patty” Ellwood Towle. Seated on the couch of the plush Victorian living room in the Ellwood House, her childhood home. Her brother John Ellwood sits next to her as they reminisce about what is was like to live in the home. Patty and John are in town this weekend as the Ellwood House Association and community dedicate the new Carriage House this weekend.

For more than a century, the small house has stood on the edge of the high ground that makes up DeKalb’s north side, quietly enduring while around it larger homes, four flats, a hospital, even barns and stores, have come and gone. A community landmark since 1857, the George Gurler Home at the corner of Pine and North Second Streets in DeKalb was placed on the National Register of Historic Homes in 1978.

A silent shift will occur at the county nursing home today. The leadership and direction of the home is changing. Instead of hiring a county home administrator, the county home will be directed by an outside health care consultant for $65,000 annually. St.Louis-based Management Performance Associates and Director Michael Scavotto assumed operational control of the nursing home when the offices opened today.

Compiled by Sue Breese