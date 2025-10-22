Looking Back for Oct. 22, 2025

1925 – 100 Years Ago

J. G. Reul, deputy state fire marshal, of Mendota, this morning ordered closed two dry cleaning plants in DeKalb, one known as the DeLuxe Cleaning plant and operated by James Katopodus and the other operated by Manos Folena. Both were classed as fire traps by the fire marshal, who made an inspection of the plants before ordering them closed. The fire marshal ordered the plants closed and to remain closed until made fireproof and passed upon by the state. The two establishments were operating in direct defiance of the state laws, it was stated.

The word “obey,” heretofore spoken by brides in the Protestant Episcopal marriage ceremony has been definitely eliminated by a 66 to 27 vote of the Hours of Bishops of the church. In eliminating the word obey, the bishops also struck out the bride-groom’s promise of “with all my worldly goods I thee endow.” Although the Bishops conceded women the victory in the matter of the elimination of the word “obey,” they declined to coincide in a proposal passed by the house of deputies that women might take seats in the lower house.

Paving operations have begun on South Somonauk Street, and it is believed the contracting First, Trompeter & Sons, will complete the work before colder weather comes. The material and equipment for the work arrived here several days ago but the weather conditions were such that nothing could be done. As soon as the work is finished, Sycamore residents will have another route on which to travel out of the city, and on which to reach the Lincoln Highway without going by way of DeKalb.

A glance at the pile of orders on hand at the Willys-Overland factory for the new Overland, standard sedan, which was, on September 13, reduced in price from $655 to $596, reveals the fact that hundreds of farmers have purchased this car for their daily use.

One of the largest stalks of corn to be shown in this city in some time is now on display at the First National Bank in DeKalb. The stalk, which was grown by John Johnson on the Charles Broughton farm, near McGirr, is 14 feet and six inches in height. Much interest is being taken in the beet contest that is being entered at the First Nation bank. Several large beets, ranging in weight from seven pounds to over 10 pounds are on display at the present time.

1950– 75 Years Ago

The warning period is over. Chief of Police John Ramsey announced this morning that motorists failing to observe the flasher signals at Fourth and Fisk will no longer by given warning notices. The flasher signals are only in operations during the periods when the students at the St. Mary’s school are going to and from school. Motorists are cautioned that they are to come to a complete stop when the flashers are in operation and that slowing and shifting gears is not enough.

Members of the DeKalb unit of the Ground Observer Corps of the National Aircraft Warning Service, held the first formal meeting last night. The session was called by Clifford Johnson, who had been named DeKalb chairman and made responsible for the organization of the group. It is planned to man the observation tower at the Municipal Airport from 9 o’clock in the morning until 6 o’clock in the evening on two days and all aircraft signed will be reported to the control center.

Fire Chief Clayton Kennedy this morning cautioned parents about the dangers of Jack-o-lanterns. The majority of jack-o-lanterns purchased at stores are flammable and should not be lighted with candles and when candles are used, present a great fire hazard.

DeKalb’s swimming pool in Hopkins Park is a mighty safe place to swim. It was rated Class A by the state Department of Public Health after an inspection last summer and a certificate attesting to that fact was received here this week. This certificate must by posted at the pool. The DeKalb pool was rated at 90 per cent, missing AA rating, or at least 95 per cent, because of minor defects in water treatment.

An ordinance governing parking of cars in the business district of Genoa was passed and approved by the Genoa City Council and it is effective on October 20. The ordinance provides that all vehicles shall be parked at angles to the curbs on Main Street from Sycamore to State, according to the white lines marked on the streets. In the even that the lies are not visible, vehicles should be parked with the right front wheel adjunct to the curbing. Parallel parking is permitted on all side streets from Sycamore to State except the west side of North Genoa Street from the post office to the city hall which is a no parking area.

1975 – 50 Years Ago

The joy of stuffing yourself, and the agony of gluttony. Those were the experiences at DeKalb High School during Tuesday’s Homecoming hamburger eating contest. The winner was junior Joe Kalodimos, who gobbled nine burgers in 10 minutes.

When the jury room is the family kitchen table, the church basement dining table, the Grange Hall or the post-game buffet, chances are the deliberations are brief. The casserole is guilty. Guilty of being one of the most popular gastronomical meat, pasta, and vegetable medleys of the 20th century. Their culinary virtues were thoroughly explored in September by the DeKalb County Homemakers. The “case for casseroles” was heard by more than 400 jurors throughout the county.

It is likely that DeKalb/Sycamore Altrusa Club members are now more familiar with the names of Russell Huntley, Dr. Cook and Mr. Gurler than they were a month ago. Doris Glidden Needler spoke to Altrusa members on a subject she titles “Bits of DeKalb History” at the club’s last meeting. Mrs. Needler is the older sister of Jessie Glidden, president of Altrusa. The Glidden family is among the early settlers of this area, and their great uncle, Joseph Glidden, was the inventor of barbed wire.

2000 – 25 Years Ago

After a rocky few years during which projected costs were outstripping assets, the DeKalb Firefighters Pension Fund may be back on the road to fiscal health, according to the fund’s administrators and financial advisers.

With grass and native wetland plants growing around the new pond at County Farm Woods, Forest Preserve District Superintendent Terry Hannan says he is pleased with the results of the development of the county’s newest preserve. His satisfaction is echoed by at least one neighbor who uses the trail through the woods for frequent walks.

It sits isolated between Peace Road and Route 23 like a fortress, and to this point, it’s been that impenetrable to customers. It is the new Menards store on Mercantile Drive. The store was slated for an April opening, but to this point the only occupants of the building have been contractors, Menards employees and store suppliers.

Two Northern Illinois University students and an associate dean were rewarded Wednesday night for knowing the correct spelling of “macellum.” The first annual DeKalb County community Spelling Bee was held last night at the Best Western Inn and Suites with 24 teams participating from various area companies and organizations.

Compiled by Sue Breese