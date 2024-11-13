Looking Back for Nov. 13, 2024

First and Fisk streets in DeKalb, looking northeast at the former Edward C. Lott house and St. Mary's hospital, in 1963. The Lott house was demolished in May 1974. (Photo provided by DeKalb County History Center)

1924 – 100 Years Ago

If friends and neighbors complain about having a sore neck, they may be rightfully accused of standing in front of the city hall today and watching William Worden paint the flag pole. Although the day was rather windy and cold, the occupation did not seem to trouble the painter very much, who went to the top of the pole with little trouble. The work attracted the attention of many people passing by and the young man seemed to take great delight in giving his audience a thrill or two. The pole although not so very high had plenty of resilience, and a slight breeze would cause it to sway several inches.

With over 250 visitors present, of which 210 did not leave until they had been issued a book, the DeKalb Public Library yesterday had a record attendance. Book Week is being recognized in this city. A great many of the visitors were from the grad schools of the city, the school children spending from an hour and a half to two hours roaming around the library, looking at the books and making arrangements to secure a card so that they may receive books.

With nearly all the brick laid to the top of the second story and part of the steel work in place, very good progress is being made on the remodeling of the DeKalb Baptist church. Some of the roof joists have been installed giving the new structure an appearance that is making the members of the congregation feel much pleased. The work has progressed to such a stage that the congregations is now anxiously looking forward to the time when the outside work is completed and the interior received attention. There is still much work to be done, and it will be several months before the services can again be held in the building.

Although not as many as in former years, the city jail is again becoming the mecca at night for the knights of the road, who find that farmer’s barns and sheds are a little too cold for an overnight stay. Late evening the station took in several roomers. The average this month has been about five a night, the roll call ranging from three to seven. The men are a very peculiar type, and many odd occurrences happen during the night. Some want to conduct a concert the entire evening, while others ask for pillows and blankets. Newspapers to be used for bedding are in great demand.

1949 – 75 Years Ago

Mayfield Township will vote Tuesday on approval of a $50,000 bond issue for two new bridges across the Kishwaukee River. They don’t waste time out there when they need something.

Too bad about the Stage Coach Players having to find another theatre, but that organization is too lively and vigorous to give up because of temporary adversity.

State workers planted the first trees in the belt which will eventually line Sycamore Road between DeKalb and Sycamore yesterday afternoon. A big truck load of saplings, 50 sycamores and 15 pine oaks, were placed in the ground in holes already prepared by the planting crew. The sycamores were placed on both ides of the road on the stretch immediately west of the Sycamore city limits and extended for almost half a mile.

The Englander Company, which operates a plant in DeKalb, is engaged in an expansion program that will more than double the size of its regional factory system in the next few years. On September 1 of this year Englander closed a contract with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for the exclusive use of its Airform rubber in mattresses. This led to purchase acquisition of space in the central manufacturing district for a second Chicago factory.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, there will be a public auction beginning at 9:30 a.m. at which time the rural schools, located in District 424 in the Genoa-Kingston Consolidated School District, will be sold. All properties will be sold at their locations and terms will be cash in full by the successful bidder. A receipt will be given a quit claim deed delivered conveying the property to the purchaser. Where no deed is required a bill for sale will be given. Property in Genoa township consists of the Derby Line School, formerly school district 2, the Floto School, formerly school district 4, the Reinken School, formerly district 5, and Olmstead School, formerly school district 11.

Yesterday a serious fire threatened to destroy the rural village of Lindenwood. Flames leveled the Jean Barrows grocery store and the flames threatened other buildings being fanned by a strong south wind. The fire fighting was hampered by low water pressure and the strong wind. The Rochelle fire department and the DeKalb Ag department aided by bucket brigades battled the flames for hours but were unable to save the one-story frame building which housed the post office.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

The long-awaited widening of W. Lincoln Highway from two to four lanes is making progress at least on paper.

Start licking those postage stamps. Beginning Sunday, all mail without postage will be returned to the sender. The U. S. Postal Service will no longer deliver postage due mail.

Three air conditioners have been reported stolen from the Georgetown Motel under construction on W. Lincoln Highway. DeKalb police said the theft took place in the past few days. Officers said the air conditioners were valued at $1,350.

DeKalb store managers report little or no hoarding of sugar despite dramatic increases in sugar prices. Managers in most of DeKalb’s chain grocery stores said shoppers are continuing to buy sugar even though the price of a 5-pound bag is hovering at the $2.18 mark.

The collection of money from the home owners of the Briarwood Subdivision in Cortland for their share of their road resurfacing project was again discussed by the Cortland Town Board Monday evening. There appears to be some confusion over who should contact the owners about payment to the town. Checks can be given to June Bocklund at any time.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

Neon yellow tape covered barrels of guns used in the Friday’s Kaneland High School mock disaster drill. Their presence served as a grim reminder of recent school tragedies, and lent realism for nearly 100 emergency personnel who took part in the crisis exercise. In the end, a lone “gunman” who had terrorized their school in a completely mock situation was captured, while “victims” were treated or counted in halls and classrooms.

Eighty-one years ago yesterday a document that silenced the guns of the Great War was signed aboard a French train car. The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 saw the end of World War I. Chris Coleman, president of the Northern Illinois Veterans Club, chose that same time Thursday to begin a service at the veterans’ memorial flagpole at Castle Drive and College Avenue of Northern Illinois University’s campus. More than 150 people attended the event.

Retired Brigadier General William G. La Fleur spoke at a brief ceremony in downtown DeKalb. More than 30 people gathered to rededicate “Donna,” the memorial tank in downtown DeKalb. The ceremony was the first of several planned events around DeKalb County to celebrate Veterans Day.

Compiled by Sue Breese