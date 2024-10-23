Looking Back for Oct. 23, 2024

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Sycamore’s hospital at the present time has already accommodated four more patients during this year than were taken care of during the whole of 1923. The hospital is so crowded at the present time that it has been found necessary to take the nurses quarters for the use of patients. Nurses are being quartered in a house about one block down the street. Although this arrangement makes it extremely hard upon the nurses, it enables many more to have hospital care.

At the present time there are between 50 and 60 prisoners in the county jail. Some of these prisoners are charged in the federal government and the remainder are under the care of the county. About a week ago federal officers escorted 19 of the prisoners to Chicago for trial but other charges of the government soon filled the places made vacant.

Skirts in Paris are now worn from 12 to 14 inches from the ground, but in America we are content with 8 to 10.

The study of language shows the names of men often become a part of common speech. For instance, our word “dunce” comes from Duns Scotus, one of the most illustrious teachers of the Franciscan order. In his time theological controversy waged loud and fierce. His opponents on hearing an argument from one of this schools would say contemptuously, “Oh you are a Duns man” or more briefly, “You are a Duns.” Finally, the word came to mean a dull, ignorant person and to be spelled “dunce.” We get nicotine, the alkaloid derived from tobacco, from Nicot, a famous French physician, who introduced the tobacco plant into Europe.

Unknown to the firemen of the American Steel factory in DeKalb, a fake alarm was turned in yesterday noon by District Superintendent F. T. Pulse of Chicago, and in one minute and a half the firemen had water playing on the buildings and every hydrant hooked up with hose, ready for use. Mr. Pulse arrived in this city yesterday morning for the purpose of giving the factory a thorough inspection and while here decided to give the department a try-out. He was more than pleased with the showing made.

Rails, formerly used by the inter urban line between DeKalb and Sycamore have been removed in some parts of DeKalb and a gang of men has been busy on the city limits taking up the last traces of the old line. The rails are to be removed between the two cities and will be sold for junk. The trolly line has been taken down from one city limit to the other.

1949– 75 Years Ago

Genoa’s most ultra-modern home recently completed will be on display Sunday afternoon, when the owner, Lawrence Smith will hold open house from 1 until 6 o’clock. The residence features ideas of contemporary planning and detail and fits the requirements of any small family. Two bedrooms and with ample closets are placed in the north wing. The master bedroom features built-in birch dressing table and wardrobe. The carpeted living room and expandable dining area open to the southwest by means of continuous thermo-pane vista wall with louvers and doors beneath for ventilation.

Neil Corbett of Glenview, on his way to the west coast, found out yesterday that it doesn’t pay to ignore Police Chief Ves Plapp when he is directing traffic. Corbett was driving west on State Street and Plapp was helping school children across the street at California about 4 o’clock when Corbett cut over to the right and swung around a car on the wrong side, ignoring the chief’s signals, and narrowly missed hitting a youngster. Plapp climbed into the cruiser and chased Corbett halfway to DeKalb. Police magistrate fined him $4 and $5.40 costs.

Kenneth Barshinger of Waterman knows his driving rules. And because he knows the rules, and what is more important, how to put them to practical use, he will represent DeKalb County in a district driving contest to be held in Yorkville. He will be joined in the Yorkville contest by Harold Gavin of Leland, who also operates an auto in the safe and prescribed manner, which he demonstrated yesterday before judges in the Rural Youth driving contest for DeKalb County.

Robbers broke into the concession stand at Prather Field Monday night and escaped with candy and cigarettes valued at approximately $60. The thieves, apparently familiar with the layout, pushed open a tilting window and got away with 15 boxes of candy and 23 cartons of cigarettes.

Guests and employees of the DeKalb General Electric plant were entertained at Haish Gymnasium last night at the first Family Night program the company has held in this city. With approximately 500 persons present, the program was specifically designed to acquaint workers with the vast scope of GE production.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

“Customer Satisfaction Guaranteed” is the motto of Knodle’s Electric, celebrating its 43rd anniversary Oct. 21 through Oct. 26. Hays Knodle, owner expanded the store from a radio and bicycle repair service in the rear of his mother’s home on High Street to its present location at 220 S. California St. In the 42 years the store was moved four times. Knodle moved into his present location in 1954.

What is a pumpkin festival without lots of home-baked pumpkin pies? This year’s festival will not lack pies. The Rotary Club is sponsoring a pumpkin baking contest for anyone in the junior or senior high school.

Once again, the Man-Ran Apartment subdivision problems were raised before the Genoa City Council last night. Council members made it clear that they would deal with no more Man-Ran business until the developers went through proper channels and took their plans before the Genoa Plan Commission.

A mix of tradition with new twists will highlight activities next week as NIU celebrates homecoming. The traditional events include a pep rally, parade, selection of a king and queen and a bonfire. Adding a modern touch will be concerts both Friday and Saturday night.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

After months of just heavy construction vehicles, North First Street in DeKalb is again open to the public. The road is officially opened to through traffic Friday. DeKalb County Engineer Bill Lorence said good weather helped construction crews finish much of the work early. The original timetable called for the road to be open to the public by Thanksgiving. The project involved widening the roadway, new curbs, gutters, signals and other improvements.

A concerned group of animal lovers hopes to build a shelter for abandoned, homeless and abused animals in DeKalb County. Kurt Clausen, the county’s animal control officer, has joined the as-of-yet unnamed organization which is being privately funded. The initial organizers’ plan is still in the early stages of development, according to Kathy Westfall-Stelford, director of Oaken Acres Wildlife Center in Sycamore.

The City of Genoa will proceed with legal action against Humane Manufacturing LLC for violating the city’s laws governing order nuisances.

People who are careless about putting coins into Sycamore parking meters may soon have to dig deeper into their pockets as a result. The Sycamore City Council discussed increased parking meter fines at Monday night’s meeting. The proposal before the council would increase the fine from $.25 to $1.

