Looking Back for Sept. 4, 2024

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Much amusement was afforded pedestrians passing in front of the Silverman dry goods store this morning about ten o’clock by the actions of a woman auto driver, who tried to drive her touring car on top of a Ford coupe parked at the curbing. The Ford was the property of Clarence Schoenberg, manager of Lamson Brothers’ office in this city and the touring car was the property of a known Malta man although a woman was driving it. The Ford was parked along the curb at an angle and the space to the right was open. The driver of the touring car tried to get her auto into the space next to the Ford coupe but made poor judgement of the space and in consequence took off the rear gender of the Ford. She agreed to settle for the damages.

Although the building is not as yet completed, indications are that the Independent Oil Company station, being located at Fourth and Lincoln Highway, will be ready for business on Saturday of this week. The officials are rushing the work on the installation of the pumps with this purpose in mind. Much of the interior decoration work is yet unfinished, and the formal opening will not be held for several days. Three of the tanks have been installed and the fourth is now being placed.

Members of the Atlantic and Pacific grocery store thought that a riot had occurred in front of their store sometime during last evening or early this morning when they found a hole in the plate glass window, appearing very much as if a bullet had passed through the window. Upon investigation it was found that the hole in the window had been made by a bolt which had been thrown from the pavement by a passing car, a Ford, according to one of the men in the store. The bolt was found lying outside the store this morning, below the hole in the window.

James Katopodes and brother will open up a hot dog stand and lunch counter in one part of their shoe shine parlor near Fourth street. A partition has been made on the west side and this will be altered and made into a small stand. Work has been started and the men expect to be ready for business about the fifteenth of this month. All necessary equipment will be installed as soon as possible so that the opening date will not be later than the date settled upon.

1949– 75 Years Ago

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept 6 and 7, a regional fire school will be conducted in DeKalb by fire department instructors of the state fire marshal’s office. The sessions will be held at the DeKalb fire station and will be attended by firemen from DeKalb and LaSalle counties desiring to take the training.

American women spend $1,000,000,000 a year in quest of beauty. But that figure fails to convey the grim determination with which the country’s 30,000,000 housewives stalk the body beautiful. In waging her lone Battle of the Bulge, a woman will permit herself to be pounded, melted and dieted and she’ll pay well for the privilege of being subjected to such discomforts. Beauty is a big business.

The Paw Paw School has opened and several changes have made. A new building has been constructed to the south of the annex which was added to the main school building last year. This new building will be used to house the seventh and eighth grades.

School bells will soon be ringing and with that signal millions of children all over the nation will be returning to school. Here in DeKalb hundreds of children will be returning to the classrooms all over the city. With this great number of children returning to school there comes to the motoring public a new hazard, the problem of hundreds of children crossing the streets, darting from between parked cars, walking down the heavily-graveled highways.

Ann Smith Gray is directing the final play of the Stagecoach Players 1949 summer season, “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams will be presented again this evening and Sunday evening.

A group of girls from the office at Cyclone Fence spent an evening at Shady Lane near Marengo and got lost in Genoa on the way home. Claimed they turned off the highway to see where somebody lived and couldn’t find the road again.

A birthday party in the form of a carnival is being given this afternoon by Mrs. Merrill A. Barnes for her daughter, Merle, who is celebrating her sixth birthday. There will be 20 little guests besides her grandmother, uncle and aunt.

Carrier Salesmen of The DeKalb Chronicle had a grand day despite a few showers, on Saturday. They boarded two chartered busses and went to Riverview Park in Chicago where they partook of the thrills of the rides and the many other entertaining features at the fun spot.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

The annual swim for goldfish was modified Tuesday to a “goldfish reach” as the park district held its final summer activity at the Hopkins Park swimming pool. Cold weather reduced the usual crowd to about 50 children.

DeKalb firemen collected over $800 for the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Telethon. The money was collected by “passing the boot” Friday by firemen at two DeKalb banks. More than 20 off-duty firemen participated.

Although the heyday of gas price wars is over, there are still mini battles which enable motorists to find gas selling for 51.9 cents a gallon on one side of town and 60.8 on the other.

Thirty-eight signs were stolen from DeKalb AgResearch Tuesday in the Sycamore Road area. Most of the signs were the company’s winged ear trademark, used on test plots.

A new Tel-X machine at J. C. Penney Co. store in DeKalb has cut delivery time for mail-orders from 72 hours to 48 hours.

The inside of the A. O. Smith factory south of DeKalb is vacant of everything except construction equipment. Soon workers and machinery will begin producing Harvestore storage bins in the plant.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

Students at Indian Creek Middle School participated in a flag ceremony yesterday morning in Waterman. The flag from House Speaker Dennis Hastert was given to the school by the DeKalb Elks Lodge. State Rep. David Wirsing took part in the event.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently launched a new Web site to better serve the needs of its members and the community as a whole. The site, www.dekalb.org, features community information, listing of hotels, motels, restaurants, museums, shopping opportunities and a continually updated community calendar.

Two private developers presented their plan for an 1,800-bed women’s prison near Kirkland to officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections yesterday. The women’s prison offers about 900 jobs, and comes with a 288-bed juvenile facility capable of providing an additional 300 jobs.

The message “All Beanies will be retired” came in a flash on Ty Inc.’s Web site and disappeared, causing questions to reverberate among Beanie Baby fans everywhere.

The 1999 National Champion Marlyn Majorettes & Majors Drum Crops will entertain thousands of parade spectators at fall festivals in Chicago, Schaumburg, Maple Park and Creston this month.

Compiled by Sue Breese