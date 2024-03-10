Where can I hunt for Easter eggs in DeKalb County?

The Table held their annual Easter egg hunt on this Shaw Local file photo on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Editor’s note: Did we miss your event? Please send an email to news@daily-chronicle.com or submit it via our community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events.

With Easter Sunday falling on March 31 this year, the final weeks of March will be open season for egg hunting in DeKalb County.

Here’s a non-exhaustive rundown of egg hunts and events across DeKalb County:

DeKalb

DeKalb Park District will hold its annual Breakfast with the Bunny at 9:30 a.m. March 23 in the Terrace Room at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road. Themed activities and a bunny meet-and-greet will coincide with a buffet breakfast, before a children’s egg hunt. Tickets, $12 for a DeKalb resident and $15 for a nonresident, will be sold through March 20. For more information, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road in Malta, will host DeKalb County Community Garden’s sixth annual adult flashlight Easter egg hunt event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 22. Egg hunters will have live music from Misspent Youth and libations from Jonamac Orchard’s Cider House as side quests, if they tire of searching across 12 acres for 5,000 prize-filled eggs. Tickets to the adult-only event are available online for $20. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.oneseedoneplant.com.

Everyone is welcome and invited to an Easter egg hunt hosted by Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb, at 2 p.m. March 24. For more information, call the church at 815-756-2905.

The Teen Team Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt will take place three days after Easter Sunday. Put on by the DeKalb Park District, the teen event will start at 8 p.m. April 3 in Hopkins Park. Tickets for residents cost $5, $18 for a team of four. Nonresident tickets cost $6, or $23 for a team of four. For more information, visit www.dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Sycamore

Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St. in Sycamore, will host an egg hunt at 11 a.m. March 30. The free event is open to the public and has an indoor contingency plan if inclement weather were to impact the hunt. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own baskets. For more information, visit www.blumengardens.com/events.

Sycamore Park District also will host a Breakfast with the Bunny event at 7:30 a.m. March 30 inside the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road. Breakfast including eggs, sausage, pancakes, juice and coffee will be served, and each child will be given a free craft to take home. Before March 23, tickets cost $10 for residents and $11 for nonresidents, but tickets will cost $12 at the door on the day of the event. For more information, visit www.sycparks.org.

Genoa

Genoa Park District will host a free egg hunt at 10 a.m. March 30 in Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St. in Genoa. Children, separated into age groups, will be able to fill their baskets will eggs and special prizes, and will have an opportunity to visit the Easter Bunny.

A flashlight egg hunt also will be offered by the Genoa Park District at 8 p.m. March 28 at Chamberlain Park. Preregistration is required at www.genoaparkdistrict.com. Tickets cost $5 for Genoa residents and $6 for nonresidents.

The Easter Bunny could visit your home on March 26, thanks to a Genoa Park District program. Available to Genoa and Kingston residents, the park district will assist the Easter Bunny in hopping by for an at-home visit between 1 and 4 p.m. March 26. The service is available for $25 to park district residents, and $30 for nonresidents. Those interested can register online at www.genoaparkdistrict.com. Kirkland residents are asked to call the park district office at 815-784-5612, because with enough interest the service could be made available to them on a different day.

Cortland