Looking Back for February 21, 2024

1924 – 100 Years Ago

Plans are now being made by Judge and Mrs. V. A. Glidden to move into their new home on Haish Avenue, recently purchased from Albert Peak. The V. A. Glidden home, located at the intersection of South First and Bush streets, has been purchased by Mrs. Gottlieb Willrett, who will take possession as soon as Judge Glidden and family move into their new home.

With the report today from the DeKalb city school officials that the scarlet fever cases in this city were decreasing, health officials and townspeople in general took a brighter look at matters. Rumors have been current for several days stating that this city was in the grip of a scarlet fever epidemic but as yet the city and state health officials have not found the condition critical.

While in Aurora yesterday, G. S. Flint of Dekalb has an experience which though causing him no harm, was the means of damaging his Chevrolet sedan, which he was driving, to such an extent that he was compelled to make his return trip last night by rail. A train ran into Mr. Flint’s car, breaking the fender and causing other minor damage which necessitated the DeKalb man leaving the machine in an Aurora garage for repairs.

The three organized Shabbona Sunday School classes, Corinthians, Philatheans and the Brotherhood held a picnic social at the church basement Tuesday night. A large crowd was out and enjoyed a good supper and a general good time socially.

According to current reports that are verified in authoritative quarters, there is a possibility that DeKalb may have a new industry. The concern is a canning factory proposition owned by a big syndicate that has a number of plants in various parts of the country. Its corn-canning plant located in the central part of this state was burned down some time ago and the management has been looking around for a better location. DeKalb is among the possible locations in the list and the representative of the concern who was here was very well pleased with local conditions. The soil around here is ideal for the crops that the concern would put up sweetcorn and peas.

Just as Dr. F. N. Rowan was congratulating himself that the hog cholera menace has been again satisfactorily defeated a recurrence of the malady from the territory south and west of Elva was reported and he has had a number of cases to treat from that vicinity.

1949– 75 Years Ago

A combination of ice and high water choked up the Kishwaukee River through DeKalb and offered the city crews something different in problems on Saturday. High water had reached the under portions of the bridge at Annie’s Woods, and the crews had dislodged floating ice there before moving up to the Lincoln Highway bridge, where a large flow offered another problem. Blasting powder was used to shake up the ice masses and the current starting moving it down.

Several reports were received this morning from residents of DeKalb that robins had been noted. Although the feathered friends were being welcomed by the residents the weather man failed to greet them with much enthusiasm. Mrs. Roesler of North Thirteenth Street stated that a group of seven robins were noted in the yard this morning while the family was having breakfast.

Yesterday a Cub Hobby Show was presented at the grade school gym in DeKalb by the Cub packs in the Kishwaukee District of the Chief Shabbona Council. Over 600 attended the afternoon session and last evening about 500 were present.

Burglars after thoroughly ransacking the Wayne Kisner home, Route One, Elburn, cooked themselves a hearty meal of bacon, eggs and coffee. When the Kisner family returned home early Thursday morning, the home was found in a mess. The entire house was in disorder with all furniture and appliances having been moved. Contents of drawers were all thrown on the floors. Although a number of valuables were in sight, the only articles reported as having been taken were baby clothes. The box of clothes were gifts which had been given Mrs. Kinser at a shower recently.

Banking operations will be suspended for one day, Tuesday, Feb. 22 in honor of the birthday of George Washington. Announcement was made this morning that both DeKalb banks, the Dekalb Trust and Savings Bank and the First National Bank in DeKalb, will observe the rulings of the banking department. The day is observed in 46 states as a national banking holiday.

Two DeKalb County turkey growers were elected directors of the Illinois Turkey Growers’ Association at the recent meeting in connection with Farm and Home Week at the University of Illinois. Harvey Wenzel of Kirkland and Howard Kauffman of Waterman were the two DeKalb County men honored.

1974 – 50 Years Ago

Workers yesterday began preliminary excavation work for the new Kishwaukee Community Health Services Center, which will be located on Sycamore Road.

In order to learn more about the country and have a better understanding of the people and their customs, the 20 members of the fifth and sixth grade Sunday School class of the Malta United Methodist Church have been studying about the country of Jordan. To climax their study, the students with the help of their teacher Mrs. Russell Roland and five guests (students at NIU from Amman in Jordan) recently prepared several Jordanian recipes.

Long awaited growth in DeKalb is finally arriving. Developers are planning projects of business, commercial, industrial and residential nature. Spokesmen talk in terms of millions and millions of dollars and hundreds of acres of land. The magnitude of the proposals is staggering. Four to six full-line department stores, maybe 50 smaller businesses, four or more motels, several restaurants and possibly a dinner playhouse, a lake, an ice arena, homes, apartments and office space.

Children in all of DeKalb’s schools will be able to eat a hot lunch next school year. Currently, hot lunches are not offered at Haish, Jefferson, Lincoln and Littlejohn elementary schools.

1999 - 25 Years Ago

Crum-Halsted Agency, Inc., with offices in Sycamore and Genoa and Wine Serge & Co, LLC, of St. Charles have announced the merger of their firms. Both Wine Serge & Co., LLC and Crum-Halsted Agency, a division of Wine Serge & Co, LLC, will continue to offer clients an expansive list of services including commercial insurance, personal insurance, risk management services and life and health benefits.

The Malta School District could be awash in red ink by next year. A report issued earlier in the week projects a steady decline in the number of district students. Fewer students could also mean fewer parents in the district to pay taxes.

The DeKalb County Forest Preserve was never in negotiations for the DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center property and therefore the City of DeKalb’s annexation of the Sycamore Road property is perfectly legal. That’s one of the arguments the city is standing by in the latest chapter between the two governmental bodies. Both sides are in litigation over who will claim the high-traffic sight along Sycamore Road.

The Genoa-Kingston Adult Youth Soccer Organization is going its own way. The program is separating from Sycamore AYSO in a move the G-K AYSO Board hopes will allow more children to participate in soccer, along with more volunteers for coaching, referees and board members.

– Compiled by Sue Breese