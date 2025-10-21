Metro Square Dental’s Guide to Halloween Smiles and Year-End Dental Benefits

Halloween is an exciting time of year, especially for kids. Between costumes, school parties, and bags full of candy, there’s plenty to look forward to. But all that sugar can take a toll on teeth if you’re not careful. At Metro Square Dental, we believe in enjoying the holiday while also keeping your oral health on track.

Sugar fuels the bacteria that cause cavities, and with candy being such a big part of Halloween, it’s important to be mindful of how and when treats are eaten. Instead of letting kids snack on candy throughout the day, it’s better to enjoy it right after a meal, when saliva is already flowing and better able to neutralize acid and wash away debris.

Encouraging good hygiene habits is key. Brushing twice daily with fluoride toothpaste and flossing every night helps protect against tooth decay, especially during the sugar-heavy fall season. For added protection, consider a fluoride rinse or schedule a professional fluoride treatment at your child’s next visit.

This is also a great time of year to do a “candy check.” Have your child sort through their Halloween stash and pick out their favorites. Consider donating or discarding the rest to cut back on sugar exposure.

As we head into the final months of the year, it’s also worth checking your dental insurance benefits. Many patients don’t realize their coverage includes two annual cleanings or other preventive services that may expire if unused. Scheduling a visit before the year ends ensures you make the most of your benefits.

Metro Square Dental is here to help your family keep smiling through Halloween and beyond. Call us today to book your next appointment and make the most of your 2025 dental insurance before it expires for the year!

