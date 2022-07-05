Active Lifestyle Offering Leads to Home Sales Success at Heritage Harbor

OTTAWA, IL (June 15, 2020)-For decades desirability real estate has been driven by the three ‘L’s - location, location, location. However, research suggests, that post pandemic buyers have redefined the three ‘L’s in home buying to - lifestyle, lifestyle, lifestyle.

According to Better Homes and Gardens recent Real Estate Report, ‘lifestyle leads the way for today’s buyers’. The report goes on to say that buyers have reevaluated what their ‘dream home’ is putting more emphasis on the quality of life a particular community or area offers and less on the perceived desirability of a location.

“We’ve experienced record-setting sales in the past 24 months with buyers leaving densely populated areas wanting to live a resort life year-round,” said Pierre Alexander, Heritage Harbor Resort Marketing Manager. “The harbor, marina, walking trails, bike paths, kayaking, proximity to Starved Rock State Park and more give buyers a daily quality of life they only thought came with vacationing or retiring.”

Situated along the Illinois River and featuring a state-of-the-art 182-slip marina, Heritage Harbor offers several distinct neighborhoods, including villas, cottages, low-maintenance single-family homes and luxury, custom residences. The community also features the Red Dog Grill Restaurant, Tiki bar and beach as well numerous neighborhood clubhouses and swimming pools.

Heritage Harbor Marina, in conjunction with Quest Watersports, offers boat rentals and boat club memberships as well as jet ski, stand-up paddle board, kayaks and Hobie Eclipse pedal board rentals. Homeowners and visitors also enjoy waterskiing, tubing, wakeboarding and abundant fishing, with large and small mouth bass, crappie, catfish, walleye and sauger prevalent In the area.

“While a state-of-the-art marina and access to the Illinois River are a natural draw for water enthusiasts, the area offers so much more for outdoor adventurers,” Alexander said. “Hiking, biking, zip-lining , horseback riding, ATV rentals and more are minutes from Heritage Harbor.”

The nearby Cedar Creek Ranch offers horseback riding, gator creek cruises, a petting zoo and a touted Cowboy experience complete with horseback riding and a chuck wagon dinner. The community is across from the 97-mile I & M Canal Biking trail, and 10 minutes from Starved Rock State Park, known for its scenic hiking trails, waterfalls, sandstone canyons, trolley tours and river cruises. Zip Chicago Canopy Tours in Marseilles offers day and evening zipline tours for adventurers of all ages. Historic Ottawa, site of the 1858 Lincoln-Douglas Debate, offers shops, restaurants, craft breweries and more. Minutes from Heritage Harbor, visitors also enjoy the August Hill Winery and Illinois Sparkling Co. Tasting Room, Illinois River Winery, Utica Electric Bike Rental, LaSalle Canal Boat tours and the Grand Bear Falls Indoor Water Park. Golfers enjoy a host of nearby golf clubs such as Dayton Ridge Golf Club, Pine Hills Golf Club Bar and Restaurant and Bourne golf course. The Concept Haulers Motor Speedway offers go karting and the nearby Grundy County Speedway offers stock car racing.

“In addition to all there is to do in the area the Heritage Harbor activity director plans year-round events for residents and guests to enjoy,” Alexander said. “The community features live music on weekends, special neighborhood events and gatherings as well as craft and cooking classes, organized group tours, and the weekly, Saturday 5K walk and run.”

Cottages, condos and attached single-family homes are available in Heritage Harbor’s newest community, Navvy Town. Priced from the $360s, attached single-family homes offer 1,806 square feet of living space with a main-level owner suite and two additional bedrooms in the finished walk-out lower level. One -bedroom, 580-square-foot condominiums, priced from $214,900, are available in the Canal Quarters Mansion Flats. Two-story Lock Tender cottages, priced from $300,900, are available this summer and offer 1,150 square feet with two bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and an open-concept kitchen and living room as well as an option to finish the full basement. Two- bedroom Carriage Homes will be offered in the future.

The West Peninsula neighborhood, priced from the $400s, offers single-family ranch, two-story and first-floor master bedroom cottages ranging from 1,490 to over 2,290 square feet in size with two to four bedrooms, two to four baths, charming front porches, guest suites, second floor bunk rooms, optional basements and attached or detached garages.

Custom, single-family home buyers will want to visit Pinnacle Pointe, a waterfront neighborhood with its own pool and clubhouse. Luxury ranch and two-story designs, priced from the $850s to over $1 million, are available or buyers may choose to purchase a homesite and use their own builder. Homes range from 1,705 to over 3,512 square feet in size with three or four bedrooms, two to 3 ½ baths and two-car garages. Homes may include open concept kitchen and family rooms, screened porches, finished walkout basements, guest suites and decks.

Heritage Harbor is located at 111 Harbor View Drive in Ottawa. Please call (815) 433-5000 Ext. 1 to preschedule a one-on-one appointment or email tammyb@heritageharborottawa.com . Enjoy a virtual drive-through of the community by visiting www.visitheritageharbor.com .