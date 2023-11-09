Women United helps build homes in Waukegan

GURNEE – Women United of Lake County recently partnered with Habitat for Humanity Lake County to kick off the Women Build project to construct two new homes in Waukegan.

More than 30 Women United members and United Way volunteers joined together to help build a brighter future for two women-led families in the community who will have the opportunity to own safe, affordable homes.

“The barriers that women face in terms of the wage gap, unequal caregiving responsibilities and lack of access to mortgages make it critical that we focus on creating more homeownership opportunities for women, especially in Lake County where the cost of living is higher than other areas of the country,” said Jamie Roberts, senior director of philanthropy at Habitat for Humanity Lake County. “Women Build is an opportunity for us to not only work to fund and build two physical homes for women-led families, but also bring awareness to the inequities present in the housing market and work with like-minded partners like Women United who share our belief in the collective power of women to make real, lasting change in our communities.”

“The Women Build project is a great example of what we can accomplish when women come together,” said Jessica Ceisel, senior manager of Women United and donor engagement at United Way of Lake County. “These efforts are an investment in local children, which is what Women United is all about. Children with a secure and nurturing home environment have a greater chance of thriving. Women United is setting a strong foundation for early childhood learning in our community.”

To learn more about Women United, contact Jessica Ceisel at Jessica.Ceisel@uwlakeco.org.