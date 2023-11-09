Veterans can eat free for Veterans Day

LAKE VILLA – Timothy O’Toole’s Pub will recognize Veterans Day with a free dining offer for members of the military, both active and former.

On Nov. 10, those showing proof of service will receive a complimentary meal, valued up to $13.

The Veterans Day dining deal will be available at Timothy O’Toole’s four Chicago-area locations: 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago; 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville; and 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa.

For menus and more information, visit TimothyOTooles.com.