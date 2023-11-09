November 09, 2023
Veterans can eat free for Veterans Day

All 4 Timothy O’Toole’s Pub locations to take part in honoring those who served

By Shaw Local News Network

O’Toole’s of Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., opened June 9. The remodeled 10,400 square-foot restaurant features an outdoor patio that seats 49 people. O’Toole’s is located in the space previously occupied by Mickey Finn’s Brewery. (Photo provided)

LAKE VILLA – Timothy O’Toole’s Pub will recognize Veterans Day with a free dining offer for members of the military, both active and former.

On Nov. 10, those showing proof of service will receive a complimentary meal, valued up to $13.

The Veterans Day dining deal will be available at Timothy O’Toole’s four Chicago-area locations: 622 N. Fairbanks Court, Chicago; 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee; 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville; and 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa.

For menus and more information, visit TimothyOTooles.com.

