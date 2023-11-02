Women United of Lake County plans Nov. 5 fundraiser for early education

GURNEE – Women United of Lake County is hosting its signature fundraising event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5 at Royal Melbourne Country Club in Long Grove.

Attendees will enjoy a brunch with games and surprises. There will be more than 40 designer bags, plus silent auction items and raffle baskets. 100% of all event proceeds and items bought will support critical early education programs in Lake County through Women United’s Little Kids, Big Futures fund.

The Little Kids, Big Futures fund is directed by members and since 2014 Women United has raised and granted more than $1.2 million to local nonprofits to ensure children in Lake County are prepared for kindergarten and ready to succeed.

United Way of Lake County recognizes the main sponsors for this year’s event – Inclusion sponsor: P&G; Heroes sponsor: Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital nurses; Growth sponsors: Great Lakes Credit Union and Old National Bank; Discovery sponsor: Aldridge Electric.

Power of the Purse tickets can be bought at LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/POP.

To learn more about membership with Women United, go to their Wine & Learn prospective member event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28. For more information, contact Jessica Ceisel, senior manager of Women United & Donor Engagement, at Jessica.Ceisel@uwlakeco.org.