Lake County Sheriff’s K-9s earn top awards

WAUKEGAN – Two Lake County Sheriff’s K-9 teams earned top awards during a recent multistate competition.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax and Deputy Kevin Harris and K-9 Zeus recently traveled to Port Huron, Michigan, to participate in the United States Police Canine Association Region 19 Police Dog/Detector Dog Trial.

The competition consisted of 32 dogs from several states. It involves tracking, narcotics searching, cadaver detection, obedience, scent work (suspect and article searches), apprehension and apprehension with gunfire.

Forlenza and K-9 Dax placed first in obedience, article search, suspect search, tracking and cadaver detection. They took third place in criminal apprehension.

Harris and K-9 Zeus took second in article search, suspect search, tracking and cadaver detection.

“We have amazing K-9 teams at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “Our 10 K-9 teams are truly an incredible asset to Lake County. Their talents were again proved by the success of Deputy Forlenza and K-9 Dax and Deputy Harris and K-9 Zeus at the USPCA regional certification. I could not be prouder of deputies Forlenza, Harris and their K-9 partners.”