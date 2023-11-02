November 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Hawthorn to host pumpkin-recycling event

Attendees who donate pumpkins can smash them to be turned into fertilizer

By Shaw Local News Network
Pumpkin season is here.

Pumpkin season is here. (Sandy Bressner)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, along with S.B.C. Waste Solutions, a local waste disposal company, and SCARCE, an organization dedicated to preserving the Earth’s natural resources, will host a pumpkin recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 in the parking lot near the center’s northeast entrance (outside of the AMC Theatres).

During the event, attendees who donate pumpkins will be invited to smash and trash them, throwing them into a dumpster and watching them break apart, all for a good cause: creating environmentally friendly composting. The smashed pumpkins will be turned into a nutrient-rich soil fertilizer, thereby reducing the post-Halloween waste sent to landfills.

Donated pumpkins must be fully biodegradable without any excess paint, glitter, googly eyes, stickers or candles that would become contaminants for the soil.

Those donating their post-Halloween pumpkins to the cause will receive a gift card to the center’s Cherry & Coffee Cafe for a free pumpkin spice latte.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.

Vernon HillsHawthorn MallHalloween
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois