Hawthorn to host pumpkin-recycling event

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, along with S.B.C. Waste Solutions, a local waste disposal company, and SCARCE, an organization dedicated to preserving the Earth’s natural resources, will host a pumpkin recycling event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 in the parking lot near the center’s northeast entrance (outside of the AMC Theatres).

During the event, attendees who donate pumpkins will be invited to smash and trash them, throwing them into a dumpster and watching them break apart, all for a good cause: creating environmentally friendly composting. The smashed pumpkins will be turned into a nutrient-rich soil fertilizer, thereby reducing the post-Halloween waste sent to landfills.

Donated pumpkins must be fully biodegradable without any excess paint, glitter, googly eyes, stickers or candles that would become contaminants for the soil.

Those donating their post-Halloween pumpkins to the cause will receive a gift card to the center’s Cherry & Coffee Cafe for a free pumpkin spice latte.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.