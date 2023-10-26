Lake County Sheriff’s Office to conduct Halloween traffic safety campaign

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office urges motorists to commit to sober driving this Halloween when children and their families will be walking through neighborhoods after dark in search of candy and spooky fun. If you will be out scaring up a good time, remember to plan ahead for a sober ride home.

Never get behind the wheel impaired. It is illegal in Illinois to drive impaired by alcohol, marijuana or any other impairing substance. DUIs are not restricted to alcohol-related offenses. If you drive high, you’ll get a DUI.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to follow these simple tips to help keep our roads safe this Halloween:

• Plan a safe way to get home before you attend a party.

• Designate a sober driver, take public transportation, use your favorite ride-sharing app or call a sober friend or family member to get home.

• Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired. Designate a sober friend to accompany you home.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it is safe to do so.

• If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.

The Halloween enforcement and awareness effort is funded by federal highway safety dollars administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.