Sunrise Day Camp to host SunriseWALKS

NORTHBROOK – Children battling pediatric cancer often miss out on childhood experiences. To ensure summers are magical for these kids, JCC Chicago launched Sunrise Day Camp-Chicago last summer for children with a cancer diagnosis and their siblings ages 3 1/2 to 16, completely free for families.

To raise awareness and much-needed funds, JCC Chicago is hosting the second annual SunriseWALKS on Oct. 15 at the Lake County JCC campus in Lake Zurich.

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join in the 1-mile walk. The campus opens at 8:30 a.m., with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by a finish line carnival with games, prizes, refreshments and more.

There are two courses available: a 1-mile unpaved nature trail and a quarter-mile paved course perfect for strollers.

SunriseWALKS is a celebration of community and connectivity with a fundraising goal of $75,000.

Cost is $18. To register, visit sunrise-walks.org/chicago.