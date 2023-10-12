Letter: Just a thought ... what does happiness mean?

To the Editor:

Is there a way to happiness or is happiness the way? When a person is happy, will happiness remain for always? If someone feels happy and then, without notice, something sad suddenly happens, does the happiness disappear? Couldn’t it just step aside for a short time and then return? The answer most likely would be ... it depends.

Would the answer rely on the definition of happiness? There are most likely many definitions of the word that will mean something different to each individual. People of all ages have different reasons for being happy. Therefore, would happiness be defined as a feeling caused by a mindset of joy or enlightenment? Some people are happy with simplicity. Walking and enjoying a pet, having a good meal with family or friends would be their happiness.

Happiness to others might be to sail the seven seas or travel to faraway places. Happiness could be as simple as the ability to do whatever promotes joy or fulfill a long-imagined dream, helping humanity or just being able to enjoy a cup of coffee each morning while reading a newspaper.

Happiness is a state of mind, a feeling of euphoria or just clinging to all of the blessings that exist.

Are you happy? Have you experienced happiness – whether ongoing or fleeting? Happiness is without a doubt a reason to smile and feel regenerated, staying positive and feeling gleeful.

Have a happy day.

Linda Alexandra

Wauconda