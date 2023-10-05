Edly-Allen urges residents to apply for utility bill assistance

LIBERTYVILLE – State Sen. Mary Edly-Allen is encouraging all eligible people to apply to this year’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help with utility costs. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 15, 2024.

“My office is always concerned for our most vulnerable constituents,” said Edly-Allen, D-Libertyville. “As the weather turns colder, assistance through the LIHEAP program can make a difference for a family in need.”

Offered through the Help Illinois Families Program, the utility assistance program will provide $237 million to eligible families this fiscal year to assist with natural gas, propane and electricity. Last year’s LIHEAP funding, which was available from September 2022 through May 2023, provided assistance to a record number of 311,214 households.

Eligible families can apply to this year’s program by visiting HelpIllinoisFamilies.com or their local agency. Families can call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

“Illinois winters can be exceptionally brutal and unpredictable,” Edly-Allen said. “I encourage all those who are eligible to apply for this assistance before the funding is exhausted.”

Households with incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level ($60,000 for a household of four) are eligible to receive support through LIHEAP. All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted.