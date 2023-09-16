Keeping Families Covered focuses on diaper need in national awareness week

WAUKEGAN – One in two U.S. families with young children struggles to provide enough diapers for their baby, and during National Diaper Need Awareness Week (Sept. 18 – Sept. 24), Keeping Families Covered invites individuals, organizations, elected officials, and others to learn about this growing public health issue and actions that can help end diaper need in our community.

According to The NDBN Diaper Check 2023: Diaper Insecurity Among U.S. Children and Families, 47% can’t afford the diapers they need to keep their children clean, dry and healthy. This is diaper need, an often-hidden consequence of poverty, which harms the physical, mental, and economic well-being of children and families.

Recent national news reports show that the average cost of diapers has increased 32% since 2019, which negatively impacts household budgets, particularly among low-wage earners and families living in poverty.

During National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Keeping Families Covered is hosting events to educate the public about diaper need:

* Mayor Ann Taylor from the City of Waukegan will present a proclamation marking National Diaper Need Awareness Week to Keeping Families Covered founder and CEO Ann Marie Mathis at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at City Hall, 100 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

* The Keeping Families Covered mobile diaper pantry will be at the Lake County Health Department Belvidere Medical Building in Waukegan, 2400 Belvidere Road, on Sept. 20, for a drive-through diaper distribution from 10 a.m. to noon. Families must be registered to receive diapers. Visit https://www.keepingfamiliescovered.org/get-help to register online and get more information about program/documentation requirements.

* Bottoms Up for Babies, the signature fundraiser for Keeping Families Covered, will be on Sept. 23 from 5 to 11 p.m. at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park. Get event details and purchase tickets at http://bidpal.net/bottomsup2023.

Keeping Families Covered has been supplying diapers to families since 2014. Collaborating with community organizations in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin as well as through direct service, the nonprofit has distributed more than 6.3 million diapers.

“We’re very proud of the work we’ve done,” Mathis said in a news release. “But there is much more to do to address this growing need. It is important to raise awareness of this issue so that more people will commit to a solution. No child should ever miss out on access to early childhood education programs or become sick because their parents could not afford the diapers needed to change them.”

Supported by the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), more than 225 community-based diaper banks throughout the country are working with individuals, community organizations, and elected officials to help get free, clean diapers to babies. Also, throughout the week, many diaper banks are organizing communitywide diaper drives and fundraising campaigns that will help ensure that the nonprofit remains a reliable source of diapers for children and families in their communities throughout the year.

“All families should have the diapers they require for their children,” said Joanne Goldblum, CEO and founder of NDBN. “National Diaper Need Awareness Week recognizes that small things affect big things. Diapers matter. And, for families in need, diaper banks like Keeping Families Covered frequently provide the only resources available to help moms, dads, grandparents and other caregivers obtain the diapers needed to keep a child healthy.”