ZCenter to host annual Race to Zero event

LIBERTYVILLE – The ZCenter’s Race to Zero 5K will take place Sept. 24.

The center relies on events and unique partnership opportunities to keep its programming consistent and strengthen the organization for future service growth.

The family-friendly fundraiser allows the ZCenter to encourage activism within the community, raise awareness and fight to end sexual violence. The ZCenter is committed to providing a safe space for survivors of sexual assault and abuse.

The race will help raise funds for the free critical services the center provides to survivors of sexual violence, including 24-hour support line programs.

Registration for the Race to Zero 5K/1-Mile Family Walk opens at 8 a.m. at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve, 16400 Buckley Road, Libertyville. The race begins at 9 a.m. A post-race celebration begins at 10 a.m.

Visit ZCenter.org to register.

The ZCenter has continued its mission of healing in a safe space for sexual assault survivors for the past 40 years because of the generosity of people in the community.