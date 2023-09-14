Grayslake Beer Festival celebrates decade of flavor, brew mastery

GRAYSLAKE – It’s that time of the year again when beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs from far and wide gather to celebrate a decade of exceptional craft brews at the 10th annual Grayslake Craft Beer Festival.

The milestone event is set to take place Sept. 16 in downtown Grayslake, promising attendees an unforgettable experience filled with tantalizing flavors, live entertainment and a vibrant community spirit.

Over the past 10 years, the Craft Beer Festival has become a cornerstone of the local and regional beer scene. From humble beginnings, the festival has grown into a hub of innovation and creativity, showcasing the finest handcrafted beers that have delighted tastebuds and pushed the boundaries of brewing. This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, honoring the journey of craft brewing and the dedication of the artisans behind it.

Highlights of the 10th Annual Craft Beer Festival:

• Vast Selection of Brews: Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an extensive selection of more than 100 craft beers from renowned local and national breweries. From hoppy IPAs to rich stouts and everything in between, there’s a flavor profile to suit every palate.

• Culinary Delights: To complement the exceptional brews, a diverse array of local food vendors will be serving up delectable dishes designed to pair perfectly with the beers on offer.

• Live Music and Entertainment: The festival isn’t just about beer – it’s a celebration of community and culture. Live music performances from talented artists will keep the atmosphere lively and engaging throughout the event.

• Commemorative Merchandise: Exclusive merchandise will be available to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the festival, allowing attendees to take a piece of the experience home with them.

• Charitable Endeavors: The Craft Beer Festival has always believed in giving back. Net proceeds from this event support scholarships to Grayslake students. In 2023, $40,000 was awarded to the community.

Tickets for the 10th Annual Craft Beer Festival are available at grayslakebeerfest.com.