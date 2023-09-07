Remodeling work to close North Chicago Metra station until October

NORTH CHICAGO – For commuters using Metra’s Union Pacific-North (Green Line), there is a temporary closure of the station at the North Chicago stop.

The closure will last through Oct. 23. Rail traffic will continue at the station without interruption.

The North Chicago Metra station will undergo an interior renovation that will include replacement of electrical, plumbing, HVAC and drywall finishes. LED lighting, a handicap accessible bathroom and burglar and panic alarms will be installed. Aesthetic finishes to doors, trim and flooring also are set for an upgrade.

“We took specific care and detail to upgrade for commuter safety, comfort and access with this project,” North Chicago Mayor Leon Rockingham said in a news release.

The city plans to reopen the new facility in late October. Ticketing will continue at outdoor kiosks. Portable bathrooms are available for commuter use.