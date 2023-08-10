Nanny Nikki to entertain children at Hawthorn Mall event

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, will host Nanny Nikki, a Grammy-nominated interactive children’s entertainer and teaching artist who enjoys sharing her love of music with young children and their families, from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 16.

Children ages 2 to 6 can join in the fun with singalongs, dancing, puppets and more.

Snacks will be provided. The event, which takes place in Center Park, costs $5 a child. Space is limited and registration is required. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

This is the final event in the center’s summertime Saplings Kids Club lineup. Attendees must be a Hawthorn Saplings Kids Club member. Joining the kids club is free and easy. By registering to attend the event, children automatically will be registered as a Saplings Kids Club member. Proceeds from the event will help Hawthorn Community Consolidated School District 73 buy school supplies.

For more information, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events/.