Nanny Nikki to entertain children at Hawthorn Mall event

Children, families invited to enjoy interactive performance on Aug. 16

In this file photo, Nanny Nikki (Nikki Rung of Fox Lake) sings the "Happy Birthday" song to Lily Bajek while she sits with her mother, Kristin, as she is about to blow out her candles on a cupcake during her third birthday party at the Bajeks' home in Lake Villa. (Candace H)

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, will host Nanny Nikki, a Grammy-nominated interactive children’s entertainer and teaching artist who enjoys sharing her love of music with young children and their families, from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 16.

Children ages 2 to 6 can join in the fun with singalongs, dancing, puppets and more.

Snacks will be provided. The event, which takes place in Center Park, costs $5 a child. Space is limited and registration is required. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

This is the final event in the center’s summertime Saplings Kids Club lineup. Attendees must be a Hawthorn Saplings Kids Club member. Joining the kids club is free and easy. By registering to attend the event, children automatically will be registered as a Saplings Kids Club member. Proceeds from the event will help Hawthorn Community Consolidated School District 73 buy school supplies.

For more information, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events/.

