Dunn to headline Gospelfest in North Chicago

NORTH CHIAGO – Critically acclaimed singer, composer and conductor Adrian Dunn is the headliner at this year’s free Gospelfest event at Greenbelt Cultural Center in North Chicago.

The music festival takes place from 3 to 7 p.m. July 30.

”The inspiring musical event is perfect for the entire family,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “The festival provides an uplifting atmosphere at a picturesque venue.”

Dunn’s most recent composition and concert work, “Emancipation,” aired on PBS as a one-hour special featuring The Adrian Dunn Singers and Dunn’s Rize Orchestra. In 2022, he made his composer debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performing at Ravinia Festival with a choral commission of “Going Home” from the Dvorak New World Symphony conducted by Marin Alsop.

The Greenbelt Cultural Center is located at 1215 Green Bay Road. Admission and parking are free. All ages are welcome.

Concertgoers should bring a blanket or lawn chair and pack a picnic. A local vendor will provide food for purchase.

Attendees can expect musical performances by the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Waukegan, Light of the World, Called to Worship and Gloria Gadsden.

For information about Gospelfest, visit LCFPD.org/gospelfest or call 847-968-3477. For information about other summer events at the Lake County Forest Preserves, visit LCFPD.org or call 847-367-6640.