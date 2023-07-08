Weber, McLaughlin to host tele town hall July 11

LAKE VILLA – State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, and state Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, are hosting a joint telephone town hall meeting on July 11 starting at 6 p.m.

Constituents from the 52nd and 64th House districts will be called to join the live event, where the legislators will provide a legislative update and answer questions live over the phone.

To join the free tele-town hall meeting, all constituents need to do is answer the phone call at 6 p.m.

However, if you miss the call for any reason, you can join the discussion by dialing in at 1-888-231-5462.

For additional questions about this event or other state issues, please contact Rep. Weber’s office at 847-629-5439 or Rep. McLaughlin’s office 224-634-8300.