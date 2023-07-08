July 08, 2023
Weber, McLaughlin to host tele town hall July 11

Constituents in 52nd, 64th House districts to get legislative update, have questions answered

By Shaw Local News Network

LAKE VILLA – State Rep. Tom Weber, R-Lake Villa, and state Rep. Martin McLaughlin, R-Barrington Hills, are hosting a joint telephone town hall meeting on July 11 starting at 6 p.m.

Constituents from the 52nd and 64th House districts will be called to join the live event, where the legislators will provide a legislative update and answer questions live over the phone.

To join the free tele-town hall meeting, all constituents need to do is answer the phone call at 6 p.m.

However, if you miss the call for any reason, you can join the discussion by dialing in at 1-888-231-5462.

For additional questions about this event or other state issues, please contact Rep. Weber’s office at 847-629-5439 or Rep. McLaughlin’s office 224-634-8300.

