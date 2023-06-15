Save-A-Pet to host Furry Friends 5K Run and Fun Walk

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet is hosting its sixth annual Furry Friends 5K and 6-Legged Fun Run/Walk on June 24 at the Old School Forest Preserve in Libertyville.

This year’s tail-wagging theme is “PawJama Party!”

The timed 5K will start at 8 a.m. It will be followed by the 1-mile six-legged walk/run at 9:30 a.m. Registrants may bring their well-behaved dogs to participate in only the six-legged walk/run.

There also is a virtual run and walk option for those who do not wish to join in person or who prefer to break up the distance over multiple days.

All proceeds from the race benefit Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue.

All registrants participating in the 5K, both live and virtual, will receive a backpack with race materials, a race T-shirt and a participation medal.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age category in the live race and to the male and female with the best overall time.

All 6-Legged Fun Walk human participants will receive a backpack and a race T-shirt. Water for humans and dogs will be provided.

To register, visit the event page at saveapetil.org.

There is an opportunity to create teams and fundraise for Save-A-Pet on the registration page.