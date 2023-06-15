Great Lakes Credit Union, Consumers Credit Union team up to support Waukegan Public Library

WAUKEGAN – Great Lakes Credit Union and Consumers Credit Union have teamed up to buy a mobile library van for the Waukegan Public Library. The credit unions each donated $25,000 to enable the library to buy the vehicle.

The vehicle will empower the library to directly visit schools and community events and serve individuals who are homebound.

“This is a great example of the cooperative credit union model working to positively impact a community,” said Steve Bugg, president and CEO of Great Lakes Credit Union and a trustee on the Waukegan Public Library board. “We owe it to the communities we serve, especially those that have seen hardship over the years, to pool our resources to give back for a greater good.”

Great Lakes Credit Union and Consumers Credit Union both operate branches in Waukegan, and both value the opportunity to help in efforts to revitalize the city.

“Consumers Credit Union proudly supports the communities where our members and employees live and work,” said Sean Rathjen, Consumers’ CEO. “The Waukegan Public Library is an invaluable resource for local families and our joint effort with Great Lakes Credit Union will extend its reach to even more users.”

Expanding the library’s ability to serve the community is important to both credit unions. Waukegan Public Library, which has served the community since 1898, is a resource not only for books, but also for parenting, small businesses, employment, education and other resources.

“We’re very excited to see the library on the move,” Waukegan Public Library Foundation President Loretta Pable said. “We’ve raised additional funds to support its ongoing use in community events and mobile services and are thankful to Great Lakes Credit Union and Consumers Credit Union for their donation.”