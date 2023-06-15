Grandwood Park Park District to host Food Truck Nights

GURNEE – Too busy to cook? Need a night out?

Have dinner in the park.

Join the Grandwood Park Park District at Hutchins Athletic Field, 36753 N. Hutchins Road, for dinner during one of their three food truck nights: June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16.

Each Food Truck Night runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

On June 21, the scheduled trucks are Mamma Mia Pizza, C&J Gourmet Sandwiches, El Zorro Tacos, Tropical Chill Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Ice Cream and Sugar and Sage Cookies.

On July 19, the scheduled trucks are Mamma Mia Pizza, Smokie Boyz BBQ, Mario’s Cart, My Funnel Truck and Sugar and Sage Cookies.

On Aug. 16, the scheduled trucks are Fork n Fry Poutine, Mamma Mia Pizza, Arnold’s Tacos, Tropical Chill Hawaiian Shave Ice & Ice Cream and Sugar and Sage Cookies.

Admission is free.

For information, visit www.grandwoodpark.net.