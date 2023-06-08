United Way of Lake County launches school supply drive

GURNEE – United Way of Lake County is holding its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive through Aug. 15.

Community members and local businesses are invited to join by providing students who do not have sufficient resources with the supplies they need to start school ready to succeed.

This year, there are two ways to give: purchase items on the wish list and drop them off or make a monetary donation online.

Donors may buy new supplies from a wish list that includes 17-inch plain backpacks, wide-ruled spiral notebooks, 2-inch binders, large pink erasers, folders with pockets, boxes of 24 Crayola crayons, boxes of 10 Crayola markers, large glue sticks, pencil pouches/cases, yellow highlighters (2 pack), dry erase markers, sharpened No. 2 pencils (24 pack), pencil sharpeners with shaving catcher, child safe scissors, sticky notes, index cards, earbuds/headphones and facial tissues.

Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday by Aug. 15 at United Way of Lake County, 330 S. Greenleaf St., Gurnee.

Access to free school supplies for students whose families have limited access to economic resources is critical to building an equitable learning environment and future for all our local children. Equipping students with the supplies they need helps them prepare for their academic studies, builds self-esteem and sets them up for success.

For information or to sponsor a student with a backpack full of suppliers for a $36 online donation, visit www.LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/BUS.