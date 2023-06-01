Lindenhurst native serves aboard forward-deployed Navy warship in Japan

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Seaman Adrian Kupiec, a native of Lindenhurst, serves in Japan aboard a forward-deployed U.S. Navy warship.

Kupiec joined the Navy two years ago. Kupiec serves as a cryptologic technician aboard the USS Higgins.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to explore the world and for job opportunities in the future,” Kupiec said.

Growing up in Lindenhurst, Kupiec attended Lakes Community High School and graduated in 2021.

Kupiec relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Lindenhurst to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, I learned that hard work and grit goes a long way,” Kupiec said.

Modern U.S. Navy surface ships provide a wide range of war-fighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface and subsurface environments.

A Navy surface ship is capable of operating independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or expeditionary strike groups.

Jobs aboard a U.S. Navy ship are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill, Navy officials said. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.

As a member of the Navy, Kupiec is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive war-fighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the national defense strategy.

“The Navy ensures national security on our borders and abroad,” Kupiec said. “The Navy maintains peace throughout the world.”

Kupiec serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

”As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend – across all domains – any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”

Kupiec and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest moments are being a part of a successful watch team and getting through a six-month deployment,” Kupiec said.

As Kupiec and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

“Serving means that I get to defend my country,” Kupiec said. “I am very proud of serving my country.”

Kupiec is grateful to others for helping make his Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mother and father,” Kupiec said.